Garmin Enduro 2 in the test: The best smartwatch for extreme athletes Garmin has given the Enduro an update that makes the sports watch a jack of all trades for long-distance athletes. But the Enduro 2 has its price. 4:53 p.m. tech stage

While Apple is taking the first steps towards a smartwatch for athletes with the Watch Series 8 and thus wants to compete with Garmin, the latter manufacturer is focusing on a completely different target group with the Enduro 2. As the successor model to the Enduro (test report) , this watch is aimed explicitly at extreme athletes who cover long distances and are dependent on GPS tracking – such as in ultramarathons. We took a closer look at the Enduro 2 and compared it with the previous model in the test to clarify whether the new features are worth the exorbitant price of the watch.

We are testing the Enduro 2 as part of our Sports Watches theme world . There is not only our best list for sports watches , we have published numerous individual tests for alternatives, such as the Suunto Baro 9 (test report) or Polar Vantage V2 (test report) . If a sports watch is too extensive for you, we advise you to take a look at our top list of the best fitness trackers .

Scope of delivery, design, setup

- Advertisement - In terms of design, the Enduro 2 hasn’t really changed anything compared to its predecessor. In terms of appearance, the housing basically corresponds to that of the Enduro, with small changes that also existed in the Fenix ​​series. The number and placement of the control buttons remains the same, as does the display size. However, the Enduro 2 weighs a few grams more than the Enduro, but at 70 grams it still belongs to the middle class in Garmin’s portfolio – the Fenix ​​7 weighs almost 10 grams more in comparison. This is partly due to the bezel, which is made of light and particularly stable titanium.

Otherwise, the display of the Enduro 2 has not changed compared to the Enduro (test report) : Buyers are offered the usual quality of the MIP screen, which combines low energy consumption with excellent legibility. This makes the display easy to read in all lighting conditions and in strong sunlight. What also remains the same are the control elements: We navigate through the watch menus with five buttons, but in contrast to the first Enduro there is a touch function – but in our opinion it doesn’t really need it, because the operation doesn’t just work Absolutely hassle-free and intuitive for Garmin connoisseurs. Nevertheless: If you prefer touch, you get a display that reacts quickly and is easy to use even when it is wet.

Like the previous model, Garmin supplies the watch with an elastic nylon strap including a Velcro fastener. However, this time the scope of delivery also includes a classic silicone bracelet with a stainless steel clasp, which can be easily changed using the quick-release fastener if necessary. So if you were bothered by the somewhat unusual bracelet of the predecessor, the Enduro 2 comes with an alternative.

apartment

Nothing has changed in the app compared to the Enduro or other Garmin devices. Because we have already discussed the usability of the app in detail in other Garmin tests, we will not do an extensive analysis here. However, we note that the app works excellently with the hardware of the Enduro 2 as usual. The intuitive usability and the high degree of clarity ensure a pleasant user experience – also in combination with the additional functions of the watch such as Garmin Pay and music control. Both work as expected without any problems.

activity

- Advertisement - First of all: If you are looking for an activity tracker, you are at the wrong place with the Enduro 2. Although the watch records steps, it is otherwise not designed for everyday activities. Instead, the focus of the watch is entirely on extreme endurance sports like ultramarathons and trail running (more on that later).

Nevertheless, just like the previous model, the Enduro 2 offers a range of functions with which various body values ​​can be monitored. In addition to an optical heart rate sensor that records pulse and heart rate variability as well as stress levels, the watch determines the oxygen content in the blood. We can also use the Health Snapshot function to create a kind of health report based on a two-minute measurement of various values ​​- a feature that Garmin users should already be familiar with from other watches from the manufacturer. The measurement of the respiratory rate, the calculation of the body’s energy reserves and the possibility of tracking one’s own liquid intake are also on board again.

If you want to use the Enduro 2 for what it was made for, namely long-term stays in the great outdoors, you can take advantage of the extensive navigation features of the watch. Users can leverage multiple navigation standards, including GPS, Galileo, and GLONASS, to increase position accuracy if needed. An altimeter, barometer and compass provide orientation, while the Enduro 2 shows us preloaded TopoActive maps for all of Europe on the display.

- Advertisement - Accordingly, the clock can be used excellently for navigation on the go, with features such as Nextfork and Up Ahead informing us about important places on the map. This worked just as well in practice as the general tracking of our position. We tested the watch while hiking, among other things, and were able to confirm the high accuracy of the position tracking even in places where the reception is otherwise rather poor.

Garmin enduro 2 apartment Garmin enduro 2 Garmin enduro 2 Garmin enduro 2 apartment Garmin enduro 2 training

Because the Enduro 2 is a sports watch, the feature set focuses on tracking endurance training and competitions. Like other Garmin devices, the watch also has a large number of training profiles, including running, hiking and cycling in different variants, but also rowing, climbing or surfing.

As with its predecessor, the focus of the Enduro 2 is on running, which is why the watch also has a number of additional features in this regard. The Climbpro functions already known from the first enduro are also on board again, as is Pacepro . Climbpro informs us about upcoming climbs on a planned route while we are using Paceprocan plan our running speed for the respective route. In addition, the Enduro 2 now also calculates the pace for a climb, which is based on a comparable pace on a flat route. This is especially useful when we want to know whether or not we can reach a planned time goal. Both worked excellently in our test and gave us a helpful orientation while running so that we could get the best performance.

In addition, the Enduro 2 also offers the option of making a prediction for the pace while running based on the data from previous training sessions. This calculation then gives a time that we will probably need for a certain running distance at the moment. In our test, this value corresponded to our current training status, so that this forecast can also provide useful orientation for runners.

A small drawback, which users who are seriously interested in the Enduro 2 can probably get over, has to do with the heart rate sensor. Because like all sports watches that work with an optical sensor, the Enduro 2 also has slight difficulties in tracking training sessions with strongly changing heart rates. With strength training or HIIT sports, users must therefore expect certain measurement inaccuracies that already occurred in the same form with the first Enduro and also have a limited effect on the calorie calculation. If you want to avoid this problem, you can pair the Enduro 2 with an external heart rate sensor in the form of a chest strap, which provides more accurate results.

Where the Enduro 2 also weakens a bit is the automatic recognition of repetitions during strength training, which does not always register every single movement exactly. Because other sports watches are also affected by this problem and the Enduro 2 is primarily aimed at endurance athletes, we consider this shortcoming to be negligible.

battery pack

A lot has changed in terms of battery life compared to the first Enduro. Because although the battery life in smartwatch operation is said to have reduced from 50 to 34 days or from 65 to 46 days with solar charging, the Enduro 2 increases significantly in maximum GPS mode according to the manufacturer: instead of 200, the watch should last up to 265 hours or create 714 hours with solar charging instead of 300. If you activate the energy-saving mode, the Enduro 2 supposedly achieves a full 550 days. With the normal GPS, the battery life remains at 70 to 80 hours, as with the previous model.

As with the first-generation Enduro, we were unable to verify the manufacturer’s claim that the Enduro 2 lasted a year and a half in energy-saving mode. However, we tested GPS operation and can confirm that the Enduro 2 lasts for the promised 20 hours with all satellite systems and music activated. Accordingly, we assume that the manufacturer has also made credible statements about the other information on the battery life. If you go on a longer tour where there is no way to charge the watch in between, you can definitely rely on the battery and the solar function of the Enduro 2.

Price

Garmin is offering the Enduro 2 at a price of 1,099.99 euros , including a quick-release wrist strap that can be changed. This means that the RRP of the watch is a full 200 euros higher than the manufacturer’s price for the previous model, which is now available at a street price of sometimes under 500 euros. The Enduro 2 is far from that, which is currently available from individual dealers for a maximum of 100 euros cheaper than the RRP. If you want to enjoy the advantages of the long-life battery and the numerous additional features, but can do without the innovations compared to the enduro of the first generation, you should definitely reach for the previous model.

Conclusion

The Enduro 2 is a real dream device for endurance athletes: If you regularly do trail runs and want to prepare extensively for an ultramarathon or are planning a longer mountain tour, you can hardly avoid this watch. The satellite connection and the associated navigation simply work too well, while the training features and the ability to comprehensively evaluate your own performance put the Enduro 2 in pole position among sports watches, as expected.

Nevertheless, the purchase of this sports watch should be well considered. Yes, Garmin has improved the Enduro 2 in many ways compared to its predecessor and added useful innovations. However, it is difficult to justify the fact that the watch costs more than twice as much as the Enduro, which is currently available for less than 500 euros. If you can’t do without the improvements to the GPS mode and navigation, you can reach for the Enduro 2. Everyone else is just as well advised to use the previous model.