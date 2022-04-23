Latest newsIreland

Gardai worried for safety of elderly man missing in Dublin

By: Brian Adam

Gardai are seeking the public’s health in tracing a missing elderly man in Dublin.

Feng-Min Miao, 69, was last seen leaving his home in Buckingham Street to go for a walk on Friday afternoon at around 3.30pm.

He is described as being 5′ 6″ in height, slim build with grey hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing navy trousers and navy jacket and black runners.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardai and Feng-Min’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

“Anyone with any information on Feng-Min’s whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

