Gardai seize car after learner driver spotted driving dangerously while on phone

Dublin Gardai seized a car after its driver was spotted driving dangerously while on their phone.

Guards from Kevin Street station spotted that the car was being driven dangerously by the learner driver.

The driver of the black Mercedes had no valid tax or insurance.

They were also driving unaccompanied as a learner permit holder.

An Garda Siochána tweeted: “Kevin Street Gardaí seized this vehicle after observing it driving erratically and the driver using his mobile phone.

“Vehicle subsequently seized as no valid tax or insurance on vehicle and driver was an unaccompanied learner permit holder.”

Under current laws learner permit holders must be accompanied at all times by a qualified driver who has had their license for more than two years.

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter