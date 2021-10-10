Gardai seeking public’s help in finding missing Dublin girl Chloe Lawrence last seen wearing school uniform

Gardai are urgently seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Dublin girl last seen wearing her school uniform.

Chloe Lawrence has been missing from the Dublin 7 area since Friday.

The 12-year-old is described as being about 5 foot 6 inches in height, with a slight build.

Chloe has blonde hair and blue eyes and, when last seen, was wearing a green school uniform.

Gardai added: “Anyone with any information that can assist Gardai in locating Chloe is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

