Gardai seek public’s help to find missing Dublin teenage girl

The Gardai are seeking the public’s help to find a 16-year-old missing from North Dublin.

Charmaine Kelly was last seen on Saturday wearing black leggings, white t-shirt and a black Superdry jacket.

The Dublin teenager is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

A garda spokesperson said: “Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Charmaine is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

