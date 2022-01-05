Gardai seek public’s help in finding missing 66-year-old man

Gardai have asked for the public’s help in finding a 66-year-old man missing from the Crumlin area of Dublin.

John Cahill has been missing since Wednesday last week and it is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 66 year-old John Cahill, who is missing from the Crumlin area of Dublin since Wednesday, 29th December 2021.

“John is described as being 6’ 4” in height, of slim build, with blue eyes and grey hair. John also wears glasses. It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.”

Anyone with any information on John’s whereabouts are asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

