Gardai seek assistance from public in tracing missing Dublin man

Gardai have issued an appeal for help in tracing missing Dublin man, Brian Reilly.

The 44-year-old went missing from the Cookstown Road area of Tallaght, since Sunday 26 December 2021.

Brian is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of thin build, with brown hair that is balding.

When last seen he was wearing a black Jack and Jones t-shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes and a black coat.

Gardai are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Brian.

A garda spokesperson said: “Anyone with any information on Brian’s whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”