Gardai rush to Henry Place after tragic discovery of body believed to be homeless man

A man believed to be using Dublin homeless services died suddenly in a city centre premises this week.

The man was found at Henry Place on Thursday morning.

Dublin Live understand that there is no foul play suspected in the circumstances surrounding his death.

It is understood that the man was discovered in a tent.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a man in Henry Place, Dublin 1 this morning, Thursday 20 January 2022.

“A post mortem will be conducted in due course which will determine the course of the investigation. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.”