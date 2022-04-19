Latest newsIreland

Gardai reveal arrest numbers for motorists over the Easter bank holiday weekend

By: Brian Adam

Date:

The gardai have released the figures for arrests made over the Easter bank holiday weekend as part of their #Operationmeisce.

The Dublin roads policing unit had a busy bank holiday weekend testing more than 1,000 motorists at 34 different mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints.

Of those motorists, 17 in total were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol of drugs.

Nine were arrested for positive alcohol tests and eight for positive drugs tests.

Four of the drugs that the gardai test for are cocaine, opiates, Benzodiazepines and cannabis.

Garda Traffic tweeted: “Dublin Roads Policing Units carried out 34 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing Checkpoints over the Bank Holiday Weekend as part of #OperationMeisce. Almost 1,000 motorists were tested. 17 drivers were arrested, 9 for positive alcohol tests & 8 for positive drugs tests.”

