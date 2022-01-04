Gardai renew appeal for witnesses to brutal attack on Alanna Quinn Idris in Ballyfermot

Gardai have urged witnesses to a brutal attack that left a teenage girl with life-changing injuries to come forward.

Alanna Quinn Idris suffered injuries that have left doctors fearing she may lose the sight in her right eye after she and a pal were viciously assaulted while walking near the Ballyfermot Civic Centre at around 9:45pm on Thursday, 30 December.

The 17-year-old’s mum Jamie Quinn revealed that Alanna suffered a shattered tooth, as well as broken bones in her cheek and eye socket that will need surgery to repair.

Alanna’s friend was also taken to St James’s Hospital for treatment after the attack.

The pair have since been released from hospital with gardai urging witnesses to contact them.

A garda spokesman said: “Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses. They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Ballyfermot Road between approximately 9:15pm and 10pm to come forward.

“They are also appealing to those with camera footage, including motorists with dash cam recordings, from Ballyfermot Road at the time to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

“An incident room has been established at Ballyfermot Garda Station and significant progress has been made in the investigation to date.”

The horrific assault has stunned the local community with a vigil planned to take place at the Civic Centre on Saturday morning at 11am.

A GoFundMe which has been set up to help pay the teen’s medical bills has already raised over €50,000.

For all the latest news straight to your inbox sign up for our free newsletter