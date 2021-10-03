Gardai renew appeal for help in search for missing 21-year-old man

Gardai are seeking help in tracing a Dublin man who has been missing in the capital since Wednesday, September 1.

Jame Maguire, 21, is described as being 5‘8” inches in height, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Jamie was last wearing.

Jamie’s family and gardai are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda station on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

