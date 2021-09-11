Gardai renew appeal for help in search for missing 12-year-old Reece Thornton

Gardai have renewed their appeal for help in the search for missing 12-year-old Reece Thornton.

Reece was last seen in the Dublin 15 area yesterday.

He is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build and short brown hair.

Reece was last seen wearing white shorts, a multi coloured top and black puma trainers.

The young boy is also known to frequent the Drogheda area of County Louth.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Reece, is asked to contact Blanchardstown Gardaí on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

