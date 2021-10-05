Gardai on the hunt for dangerous criminal absconding from prison

Gardai are hunting for a dangerous criminal after he absconded from an open prison in Cavan.

John Mangan, 53, who was previously named in court as being involved in the murders of Martin ‘Marlo’ Hyland and innocent plumber Anthony Campbell fled Loughan House open prison in Cavan on Monday night.

A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service confirmed the matter had been referred to gardai.

“The Irish Prison Service can confirm a prisoner absconded from Loughan House on the 04 October 2021. An Garda Siochana have been notified.”

Mangan was jailed on weapons and drug related charges and was not due for release until 2024.

However it is understood he fled Loughan House open prison after prison bosses had indicated they intended to move him back to a secure prison that day.

Before he absconded, Mangan was serving 10 years for the firearms offence on top of a 14-year drugs sentence imposed on him in 2009.

Mangan, of Whitestown Green, Blanchardstown, was among dozens of criminals arrested in relation to the shocking double murder of Hyland and Anthony Campbell in December 2006.

However, gardai did not charge him despite considering him a suspect.

In March 2012, journalist Paul Williams gave evidence in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court alleging Willie Hynes and John Mangan were responsible for the double murder, and that the late Eamon ‘The Don’ Dunne acted as the getaway driver.

The reporter said two former lieutenants of Hyland were allegedly involved in the murders and named them as Hynes and Mangan.

Mangan was a key member of the gang that was led by Hyland.

He and his close associate, Finglas criminal William Hynes, were snared after a massive operation by gardai at Brown’s Barn, south Dublin, on July 31, 2006.

More than €2m worth of cannabis resin was seized by gardai in 14 boxes split between a Ford Transit van and an Opel Astra car in Brown’s Barn public house car park. The two men were arrested nearby.

After a lengthy trial in November 2009, Judge Patrick McCartan imposed a 12-year sentence on Hynes and a 14-year sentence on Mangan.

When the Brown’s Barn seizure happened in 2006 both Hynes and Mangan were on bail for other serious offences linked to Marlo’s crew at the time of the operation.

Gardai believe the Brown’s Barn bust directly led to the murder of Hyland because gang members suspected that Marlo was touting to gardai.

The capture was part of the gardai’s Operation Oak which targeted Hyland’s gang and led to 41 arrests and 26 charges.

Only five months before that, Mangan was arrested in Drumcondra and was caught with more than €300,000 of cannabis.

When he was arrested on that occasion and asked what was in the bag, he replied: “Hash, what do you think? That’s what happens when you owe people money.”

He said “the job” was worth €2,000 to him off a €9,000 debt.

Just eight months after Hyland and Anthony Campbell were shot dead, Mangan was arrested with a loaded Luger pistol down his trousers in the Comet pub in Santry in August 2007.

He was on bail on the two charges of possession of cannabis at this time.

