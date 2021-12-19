Gardai needed on Luas as over 700 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in 2021

There are calls for urgent action to be taken on the Luas as over 700 incidents of anti-social behaviour were reported in 2021.

Graffiti was also an issue with 59 incidents from 2020 to date in 2021, with damage costing an estimated €133,638.49.

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell believes that the alarming high rates of anti-social behaviour and vandalism on the Luas need to be tackled.

The Dublin Fingal representative said: “Transdev, the operator of the Luas network, recorded 721 incidents of anti-social behaviour up to 10 October this year.

“There were also 59 incidents of graffiti from 2020 to date in 2021, with the total cost of vandalism estimated to be €133,638.49.

“This cost includes cleaning of graffiti as well as replacement of broken windows, doors, passenger seats and windscreens.”

But according to Deputy Farrell, it’s not just the Luas that suffers from this carry-on.

He continued: “This problem is not just confined to one mode of public transport, as vandalism on 211 Dart carriages this year alone has cost over €500,000.

“Bus Eireann recently informed me of a year-on-year increase of 86 percent in incidents of malicious damage, with 80 incidents in the first nine months of the year, compared to 40 in the same period in 2020.

“Anti social behaviour on public transport is a major issue and it is not acceptable that passengers and staff who work daily on our trains, buses, trams, and in stations are affected by these incidents.”

And the Fine Gael TD is calling for a high visibility policing presence on trains, Luas trams, buses and at stations to “make people feel safer and act as a deterrent to those who might engage in anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.”







(Image: Gareth Chaney/Collins)



“This would not be needed on a 24 hour basis, but rather at certain times in the afternoon and evening, according to staff, passengers and other stakeholders I have spoken to,” he added.

“While I welcome the addition of 800 additional Gardai and 400 civilian staff, as well as Garda initiatives such as Operation Citizen.

“I believe that there is now a clear and urgent need for the Gardai to develop a dedicated Public Transport Unit, which will counter anti-social behaviour on our trains, trams and buses.

“I believe that the trends regarding anti-social behaviour are rapidly eroding public confidence in transport safety, particularly amongst women, and the data shows that this concern is justified.

“A Garda Public Transport Unit would not only restore confidence among the public but also serve as a crucial deterrent to individuals that board public transport with the intent of causing damage or intimidation.”

