Gardai make renewed appeal for help to find missing south Dublin man Barry McDonnell

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 53-year-old Barry McDonnell.

He was last seen in Stillorgan at 3pm on Monday.

Barry is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of medium build and bald. When last seen he was wearing a grey bomber jacket.

Gardai says they are concerned for Barry’s well-being.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Blackrock Garda station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

For the latest breaking news, sign up to our free newsletter.