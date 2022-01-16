Gardai looking to reunite owners with stolen bikes in Dublin

Gardai in Dublin are looking to reunite owners with bicycles that they have recovered from across the city.

The suspected stolen bikes are currently being held in Mountjoy garda station.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Mountjoy are looking to return these bikes to their owners. The black Carrera, folding bike was reunited with its owner earlier this week, but we are appealing for people to come forward for the remaining four bikes:

-Black Motion road bike

-Black Scott road bike

-Grey Veloretti hybrid

-Black and red Giant mountain bike

“If you recognise any of these bikes you can ring Mountjoy on 01 666 8600.”

