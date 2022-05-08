Gardai looking for owner of gorgeous puppy handed into city centre garda station

Gardai are on the lookout for the owner of an adorable puppy that was recently found in Dublin city centre.

The brown and black coloured puppy was found in St Stephen’s Green on Saturday afternoon and handed into Store Street garda station.

Sharing a picture of the cute pup, a garda spokesperson said on social media: “This puppy was located in St Stephen’s Green earlier today and handed into Store Street Garda Station.

“The puppy is roughly 6-10 weeks old, possibly a border collie.

“If anyone has information on ownership, please contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 6668000.”

