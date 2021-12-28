Gardai looking for owner of ‘cute’ dog found wandering Dublin area

Gardai are on the hunt for a “cute” dog who was found wandering a Dublin area.

The adorable pooch was found lost in Dublin 12 on Monday morning.

The dog is currently in the care of officers in Crumlin Garda Station.

Sharing a picture of the dog, a garda spokesperson said on Twitter: “This cute dog was found this morning wandering in Dublin 12

“We are currently trying to locate the owners. The dog is currently at Crumlin Garda Station (01 666 6200)”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter