Gardai launch investigation of protest outside Tainiste Leo Varadkar’s home

Protestors gathered outside the home of Tanaiste Leo Varadkar today for the second week in a row, after the first protest occurred on Sunday, September 19.

Gardai attended the scene of today’s protest and said it ended “without incident” shortly before 3pm.

However, a garda spokesperson told Dublin Live that An Gardai Siochana are investigating last week’s protest to see if there was any breach of criminal law.

They said: “Gardaí were alerted to a number of protestors outside a residence in Dublin 8 this afternoon Sunday 26th September, 2021 at approximately 2pm.

“Gardaí attended and the protest ended without incident shortly before 3pm.

“An Garda Síochána is investigating protest activity, which occurred in Dublin 8, on 19th September 2021, to establish if any activity, during that event, amounted to a breach of the criminal law.”

The first protest garnered major backlash with a number of people slamming the homophobic language used during the incident.

