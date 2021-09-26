Gardai investigating robbery after man with knife threatens garage staff

Gardai are investigating a robbery at an Applegreen petrol station at 5pm on Sunday evening.

A man holding a knife entered the garage located on Main Street, Enfield, Co Meath and threatened staff.

He stole a sum of cash from the till and left in the direction of Kinnegad.

He was wearing a black jacket with a hood.

A garda spokesperson posted on the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page: “Trim Garda are investigating a robbery at Applegreen, Main Street, Enfield at approx 5pm this evening.

“One man entered the garage, threatened staff with a knife and stole a sum of cash from the till. He then left in the direction of Kinnegad.

“He was wearing a black jacket with a hood, no other description available.

“If anyone was in the area at the time and can help in any way please contact the gardai on 046-9431222.”

