Gardai investigating after two men stabbed in Dublin’s city centre

Gardaí have rushed to the scene of two stabbings in Dublin City centre on Tuesday evening.

The separate incident happened on Dublin’s Parnell Street and Henrietta Street at around 8pm this evening, and gardai have sealed off the scene as part of their investigations.

A spokesman told Dublin Live that both men are now in hospital receiving treatment.

They said: “Shortly after 8pm, Gardaí attended at the scenes of an incidents on Parnell Street and Henrietta Street, Dublin following reports of a disturbance involving a group of males.

“Two males (ages not currently known) were taken by Ambulance to The Mater Hospital for treatment to apparent stab wounds, their conditions are not thought to be life threatening.

“Both incidents are thought to be linked, the scenes have been preserved for examination and enquires are ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Meanwhile, Luas passengers were warned of delays due to the incident.

They wrote on Twitter: “Green Line passengers please be advised we are currently operating with delays in the City Centre area between Dominic – Parnell due to a non Luas related incident.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”