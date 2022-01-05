Gardai identify chief suspects in brutal Alanna Quinn Idris attack

Gardai probing a horrific attack which left a girl with life-changing injuries have identified the chief suspects, it emerged last night.

Alanna Quinn Idris, 17, and her friend were set upon by a gang of four near the Ballyfermot Civic Centre in Dublin last Thursday night after getting off a bus.

Alanna was punched and kicked and hit with a blunt instrument and left with serious injuries and fears she will lose sight in her right eye.

Her friend was also stabbed while stepping in to defend her.

Gardai have gathered CCTV relating to the incident and are carrying out further enquiries. Now it is expected investigators will make arrests in the coming days.

The development comes as local people plan to hold a vigil this weekend to send out a “clear message” to the thugs responsible.

Local councillor Daithi Doolan said: “The community has responded with an outpouring of support for the families. I have been contacted by dozens of residents and groups offering help and practical support to the victims’ families.

“The support has been inspiring and gives hope for the future.

“Our streets must be safe for our young people to walk, day and night.

“We cannot allow a very small group of individuals to hold our community to ransom.”

Yesterday a GoFundMe page for Alanna and her pal reached more than €54,000 in donations. Posting on social media this week, Alanna thanked everyone for their support.

She said: “I’ve been absolutely showered with love and support. I am just so, grateful my friend is recovering well and was there with me that night as well as everyone else that intervened and got us the help we needed.”

Meanwhile, a vigil will be held this Saturday at 11am at the Ballyfermot Civic Centre.

Cllr Dolan said: “The event will give the public an opportunity to show their support for both victims and their families.”

