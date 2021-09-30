Gardai hunting grey car after teens knocked down in Meath hit-and-run

Gardai are hunting a grey car after two teens were knocked down in a Meath hit-and-run.

The incident occurred in the Athlumney Wood area of Navan between 16:45 and 16:55 on Sunday.

The two boys suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The only available information according to gardai is that it was a grey-coloured car.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage to get in touch with them.

A garda spokesperson said on the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page: “Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run incident that occurred between 16:45 and 16:55 on Sunday the 26th Sept in Athlumney Woods, Navan.

“2 teenage boys were knocked down and suffered minor injuries. The only information on the car involved was that it was grey in colour.

“If anyone came upon the incident and have dash cam footage or can help in any way please contact the gardai on 0469021445.”

