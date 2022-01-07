Gardai concerned for welfare of missing Kildare teen last seen in Dublin

Gardai are concerned for the welfare of a missing Kildare teen who was last seen in Dublin.

Shane O’Connor, 17, is missing from Newbridge and was last seen in Tallaght yesterday morning.

He is described as being 5’ 6” in height with short brown hair and blue eyes.

A garda spokesperson appealed to anyone with information on Shane’s whereabouts to contact them.

The spokesperson said: “Gardaí are concerned for Shane’s welfare.

“Anyone with any information on Shane’s whereabouts are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”







(Image: Garda Press Office)



