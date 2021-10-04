Gardai concerned for welfare of missing 17-year-old from North Dublin

Gardai are appealing for the public’s help in the search for a missing 17-year-old.

Mohammad Allham has been missing from the Whitworth Road area of Drumcondra since last Friday, September 24, with gardai concerned for the young man’s welfare.

The Dublin teenager is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone with information on Mohammad’s whereabouts are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

