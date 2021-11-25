Gardai concerned for the welfare of 46-year-old man missing from Tallaght

Gardai are looking for the public’s help in tracing a missing 46-year-old man.

John Gallagher has been missing from his home in Tallaght since shortly before midnight on Monday.

He is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of medium build and bald.

John is also understood to have access to a Grey Vauxhall Astra with a 132D registration.

His family and gardai are concerned for his welfare.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”