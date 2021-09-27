Gardai at Kevin Street seize car after driver spotted driving erratically

Dublin Gardai seized a car after its driver was spotted driving erratically.

Guards from Kevin Street station quickly pulled the driver over and found that the car had no valid tax displayed.

An Garda Siochana tweeted: “Gardaí from Kevin Street stopped this vehicle after reports of it driving erratically.

“Vehicle had no valid tax displayed and was seized. A FCN was issued to the driver.”

Motorists are obliged by law to pay motor tax to drive their vehicle.

They must also display evidence that they have have paid with a disc on the vehicle’s windscreen.

Failure to display a current tax disc on your vehicle is considered a motoring offence.

