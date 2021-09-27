Gardai appeal for witnesses after man’s body discovered at Grand Canal

Gardai have launched a witness appeal following the discovery of a man’s body in the Grand Canal.

The man, who was in his 20s, was found in the canal at Dolphins Barn on Sunday afternoon.

His body was later removed from the scene and taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a post mortem was carried out.

It’s understood the man was not a rough sleeper and Gardai have urged anyone who may have been in the area between the hours of 2am and 5am on Sunday morning to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may camera footage are asked to make this available to Gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

