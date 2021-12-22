Gardai appeal for public’s help in search for missing 13-year-old girl

Gardai are appealing for the public’s help in the search for 13-year-old girl missing from Clondalkin.

Nikita Twomey was last seen in Clondalkin on Saturday, 18 December at around 5pm.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 3 inches in height, red shoulder length hair, green eyes and has a slim build.

When last seen Nikita was wearing a black north face jacket and black runners.

Gardaí and Nikita’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

The young girl is known to frequent Dublin city centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

