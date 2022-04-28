Gardai appeal for help in tracing Dublin teenager missing since Saturday

Gardai have appealed to the public for help in tracing a Dublin teenager who has been missing since Saturday, April 23.

Peter O’Shea, 16, is missing from the Drimnagh area.

The teenager is described as being 5’ 8”, of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing an all-black Nike tracksuit with orange stripes.

A garda spokesman asked for anyone with information to get in touch.

He said: “Anyone with any information on Peter’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”



Peter O’Shea

