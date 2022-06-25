Gardai appeal for help in search for 91-year-old missing from Clontarf

- Advertisement -

Gardai have appealed for the public’s help in the search for a 91-year-old missing from Clontarf.

Wilhelm (Willy) Widmer is missing from his home since Friday.

He may be travelling in a Silver B Class Mercedes with a 07D registration number. His family and gardai are concerned for his welfare.

The Dublin man is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build, white hair and blue eyes.When last seen, Wilhelm was wearing a rust cheque, blue and white shirt, navy cords, white tint cardigan and navy shoes.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone with information on Wilhelm’s whereabouts are asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

