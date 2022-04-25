Latest newsIreland

Gardai appeal for help in search for 38-year-old man missing from Dublin

Brian Adam

Gardai are appealing for the public’s help in the search for a 38-year-old man missing from Lucan.

John Manning is missing from the Lucan area since Wednesday, 20 April.

John is described as being 6’ 3” in height, of strong build, with short brown hair, and a beard.

John has a number of tattoos including a red rose on his left hand.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, blue and yellow van runners, maroon coloured bomber jacket and a peaked farmer’s cap.

Anyone with any information on John whereabouts are asked to contact Lucan Garda Station 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

