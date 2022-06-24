HomeLatest newsIrelandGardai appeal for help in locating 15-year-old girl missing from Kildare

Gardai appeal for help in locating 15-year-old girl missing from Kildare

Gardai have appealed to the public for help in tracing a teenager missing from Kildare.

Mary Connors, 15, has been missing from the Kilcock area since Tuesday, June 21. She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches in height with a medium build.

The teenager has long blonde hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Mary was wearing blue denim jeans, white tee shirt with a blue jumper and a black handbag.

A garda spokesman asked for anyone with information to come forward. He said: “Anyone with information on Mary’s whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Via | Dublin live

