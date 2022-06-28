Gardai appeal for help in locating 15-year-old boy missing from Dublin

- Advertisement -

Gardai are seeking help to trace the whereabouts of Dublin teenager, Calum McDonagh.

Calum, 15, is missing from the Ballyfermot area since Saturday, 25 June.

[mb_related_posts1]

Calum is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height, of slim build, with brown hair.

Read more: Dublin fans left fuming over ‘massive’ queue to get into Green Day concert in Marlay Park

When last seen he was wearing a navy blue Northface jacket, black Northface tracksuit bottoms and black Nike runners.

Anyone with information on Calum’s whereabouts are asked to contact Rathcoole Garda Station on 01 666 7900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read next:

Gardai appeal for help in tracing missing Dublin teenager

Body of woman recovered from water in Dun Laoghaire

Dramatic pictures show massive fire ripping through west Dublin home

Man arrested in relation to petrol bomb attack on south Dublin pub

Conor McGregor shares pictures of new Dublin pub

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Dublin live Via |