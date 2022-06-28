HomeLatest newsIrelandGardai appeal for help in locating 15-year-old boy missing from Dublin

Gardai appeal for help in locating 15-year-old boy missing from Dublin

Published on

By Brian Adam
Gardai are seeking help to trace the whereabouts of Dublin teenager, Calum McDonagh.

Calum, 15, is missing from the Ballyfermot area since Saturday, 25 June.

Calum is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height, of slim build, with brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a navy blue Northface jacket, black Northface tracksuit bottoms and black Nike runners.

Anyone with information on Calum’s whereabouts are asked to contact Rathcoole Garda Station on 01 666 7900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

