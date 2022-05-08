Gardai and family worried for wellbeing of missing Dublin man

0 jc.jpg
Gardai are seeking urgent help in tracing Dublin man, John Courtney, who went missing on over a week ago.

John, 64, is missing from the Donnybrook area of Dublin 4 since 26 April.

John is described as being 6 foot in height, of slim build, with short brown hair and a greying beard. It is unknown what he was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Johns whereabouts are asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Via | Dublin live

