Gardai and family worried for wellbeing of missing Dublin man

Gardai are seeking urgent help in tracing Dublin man, John Courtney, who went missing on over a week ago.

John, 64, is missing from the Donnybrook area of Dublin 4 since 26 April.

John is described as being 6 foot in height, of slim build, with short brown hair and a greying beard. It is unknown what he was wearing when last seen.

Read more: Met Eireann forecasts glorious sunny spells as two weeks of heat to engulf country

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Johns whereabouts are asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read more: Family worried for wellbeing of missing Dublin man

Read more: Gardai appeal for help in tracing Dublin teenager missing since Saturday