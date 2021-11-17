Gardai and family concerned for missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí are appealing for help locating 15-year-old Dylan Cobbe who was reported missing in the Dublin area earlier today.

Dylan is described as being approximately 5′ 5″ in height, of stocky build with short fair hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a navy school uniform or gym cloths, a black puff Nike jacket, grey runners, and was carrying a dark coloured schoolbag.

Gardaí and Dylan’s family are concerned for his welfare and are seeking assistance from the public in locating him.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

