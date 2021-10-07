Garda weapon use: Do they have guns, what do they carry, and when can they use them?

An Garda Siochana means ‘Protectors of the Peace’, and they have been primarily unarmed for their entire history.

But there are certain weapons they can carry at all times.

Only in very extreme circumstances would an Irish policeman carry guns, such as drug raids, terrorism, or hostage situations.

Ireland itself has a very low rate of gun ownership and gun crime, and there has traditionally never been a need for a heavily armed police force in the state’s history.

But rank and file in the force do have some weapons that they are allowed to carry.

What do gardai carry on duty?

Every member of the force has a personal issue of a baton, pepper spray and handcuffs which they can carry at all times on duty.

The Incapacitant Spray is an Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) Spray. It is commonly known as pepper spray.

Every member receives training in the use of baton, OC Spray and handcuffs.







(Image: Getty)



Do all gardai have access to guns?

The only gardai in Ireland that carry heavy guns are a special unit called the Emergency Response Unit.

They are called into situations where guns are involved or needed at a moment’s notice.

Selected Garda Members attached to regular units and Detective units are trained in handling handguns only.

Uniformed Gardai do not carry firearms. Plain Clothes Detective Branch forms about 10–12 percent of the Irish police and they are armed.

Firearms training is provided by Firearms under the governance of the Director of Training, Garda College.

Each member authorised to carry an official firearm must have an active Firearms Authorisation Card.









Anyone who is authorised to carry firearms on duty is required to attend two live fire refresher firearms courses and one judgmental firearms training course each year.

Judgmental firearms training involves a detailed analysis of the law pertaining to the use of force, with particular reference to human rights.

An Armed Response Unit is available in each Region.

A garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “An Garda Síochána STOC provides specialist firearms and Less Lethal response to spontaneous incidents, such as 999 calls and for pre-planned operations.

“STOC has a number of specialist teams under its command including the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and Armed Support Unit (ASU) nationally.”

Do they use tasers?





(Image: PA)







The Emergency Response Unit and the Armed Support Unit are trained in and issued larger firearms, taser and less lethal firearms options.

There is a Regional Support Unit in every region in Ireland, and members receive training throughout the year in firearms, less lethal options, and tactical training.

Members of specialist sections, such as the Emergency Response Unit (undertake additional and more frequent firearms and other tactical training due to the nature of the duties they perform.

