Garda investigation underway after discovery of man’s body in unexplained circumstances in Balbriggan

Garda investigations are underway in Balbriggan this evening after a man’s body was found in unexplained circumstances.

The man’s body was discovered by gardai in a house this afternoon.

He was in his 60s.

The scene is currently preserved for examination and the State Pathologist has been notified.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body of a man in unexplained circumstances in North Co. Dublin this afternoon, Wednesday 24th November 2021.

“Gardaí attended a domestic residence in Balbriggan where the body of a man in his 60s was discovered.

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified

“No additional information is available at this time. Further updates will follow.”

