Garda investigation underway after discovery of man's body in unexplained circumstances in Balbriggan

Garda investigations are underway in Balbriggan this evening after a man’s body was found in unexplained circumstances.

The man’s body was discovered by gardai in a house this afternoon.

He was in his 60s.

The scene is currently preserved for examination and the State Pathologist has been notified.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body of a man in unexplained circumstances in North Co.

