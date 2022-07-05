HomeLatest newsIrelandGarda chief vows newly opened Fitzgibbon Street station will protect community from...

Garda chief vows newly opened Fitzgibbon Street station will protect community from gangs

Latest newsIreland

Published on

By Brian Adam
garda chief vows newly opened fitzgibbon street station will protect community from gangs
garda chief vows newly opened fitzgibbon street station will protect community from gangs
- Advertisement -

Google has started rolling out an emergency security update for its Chrome browser on all desktop and Android operating systems. The primary goal is to fix a potentially very dangerous 0-day exploit, a heap buffer overflow in WebRTC, the component that basically allows you to run videochat directly from a browser.

At the moment it is not possible to examine the bug in detail because, according to Google itself, at least one exploit is circulating that exploits it. It is therefore useless to underline that it is highly recommended to update the browser as soon as possible ; on Android simply go to the relevant page of the Play Store and press the Update button, while on the desktop you have to:

Click on the three vertical dots at the top right, immediately after the icon of your user account
From the menu that appears, choose Help > About Chrome
The browser will automatically check and apply the update, after which the browser will have to be restarted using the appropriate button that will appear alongside.
Chrome OS 103 in rollout, it is not an update like many others: the news
Chrome OS 103 in rollout, it is not an update like many others: the news 65
Google 25 June

[mb_related_posts1]

The complete changelog consists of:

CVE-2022-2294: Heap Buffer Overflow in WebRTC. High criticality level.
CVE-2022-2295: Type Confusion in V8, chrome’s JavaScript engine. High criticality level.
[desktop only] CVE-2022-2296: Use after free in browser shell. High criticality level.
An additional bug discovered by the internal team on which public details are not available at the moment.
Google has also distributed the update on the Extended Stable channel. In this case only the WebRTC bug has been fixed.

11% increase in the number of complaints received by An Coimisinéir Teanga

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Communication

AI system could be used to detect cancer, by mimicking the human gaze

Based on the mechanics of the human brain and its ability to distinguish between...
Android

Comparative Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro vs Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro: power, cameras and other changes between both generations

The Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro have already been made official,...
Computing

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet arrives in Spain, an affordable but complete model

Not everyone needs an extremely powerful tablet, since its use will not be...
Gaming

The Xbox Series could expand its family with a new portable console

Just a few months after completing its second year of life on the market,...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apps

Android Auto 7.9 is now official: the new beta version could increase the quality of the audio and can now be downloaded

A week after Android Auto hit 7.8 stable, the beta progresses to receive Android...
Editor's Pick

45 iconic movies in a minute: the viral tribute to film history

In difficult times for movie premieres, and in which millions of people chose to...

© 2021 voonze.com.