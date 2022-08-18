GarageBand, new Remix Sessions arrive with Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN

On garagebandApple’s “basic” and free music production app (for the Pros there is Logic, of course), new Remix Session with distinguished guests: Katy perry and SEVENTEEN, K-pop supergroup that is currently among the hottest for fans of the genre. The songs available for the remix are Harleys in Hawaii (single from the sixth studio album Smile released in 2019) and Darl + ing (very recent, released just a few months ago and part of the fourth studio album Face the Sun) respectively.
Remix Sessions are a feature that has been available for some time on GarageBand, but only for mobile operating platforms (in a nutshell: iOS and iPadOS). Basically they allow anyone to remix the proposed tracks, generally in collaboration with famous and appreciated contemporary artists (for example: in the past there have been songs by Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift) and with the advice of the so-called Apple Creative Pro (who are basically Genius specialized in creative software). In short, an initiative to allow anyone to unleash their inner DJ.
Thanks to the popular and well-refined Live Loops interface, the user can replace all parts of the song and add new loops, effects, filters and other elements, keeping the right key and staying in time. For those interested, there are also some face-to-face Today at Apple sessions in the various Apple Stores dedicated to Katy Perry’s song: for example in Turin in Via Roma it can be followed on 26, 27 and 28 August from 18:30 to 19:00, in Rome in Via del Corso from 23 to 31 August at varying times and so on. If you are interested, you can consult the calendar and methods based on the Store closest to you by going to the dedicated page of the Apple website. Just click HERE.