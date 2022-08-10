Garage door & Co.: Loxone introduces HomeKit, then deletes it again – partially

In the future, the Miniserver will no longer be able to control three areas via . Alternatively, Siri shortcuts must be used. Other devices continue to work.

Whether a smart home device supports Apple’s HomeKit home automation standard or not is often a nuisance for users: sometimes manufacturers put users off for months or even years, sometimes the support doesn’t come at all (more) despite the announcement.

On the other hand, it is rather unusual for HomeKit support to be subsequently withdrawn. That’s what happened with Loxone, a company that, among other things, appears on the market with networked door controls and can be found comparatively often in new buildings. A total of three functional areas of its central mini server, which establishes contact with HomeKit, have now been blocked for Apple technology, the rest continues to run, according to the company.

First there, then gone

Like the blog smart apple first had reported Loxone has the deletion in one simple blog entry communicates. It states that the central control unit, the mini server, which costs almost 740 euros, will be “removed from HomeKit” in the future – at least in relation to “garage door openers, windows and skylights”, three of the fields of application for the Loxone technology. The manufacturer initially did not provide any information as to why the change was made. Instead, there are only instructions on how to control the Miniserver using a Siri shortcut – with significantly fewer options than within HomeKit.

Confusingly, Loxone only gave the Miniserver a HomeKit integration in April – via an update. In addition to the three components mentioned, room ventilation control, blinds, lighting moods, switches and audio players via Apple technology were also mentioned as features. However, not all devices that the Miniserver can control were displayed in the Home app even at this point. Mac & i asked Loxone why HomeKit support was partially removed and whether the removal was only temporary; We will update the post as soon as there is an answer.

Will Matter help?

Loxone continues to advertise the Miniserver with the fact that Apple’s home automation can be used with it. The company had also previously announced that it was “the only manufacturer of professionally installed automation solutions that natively supports Apple HomeKit”. In fact, the competition requires, among other things, special modules in order to be able to use HomeKit, for example for KNX hardware.

HomeKit users, meanwhile, are eagerly awaiting Apple and its competitors to release the new smart home standard, Matter. This should offer better compatibility between devices from different manufacturers, for example HomeKit, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support at the same time.