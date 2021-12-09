Gang of youths attack man and steal electric scooter in Clondalkin

A gang of youths attacked and threatened a man before stealing an electric scooter in South Dublin last night.

The man, who is in his 30s, was set upon by six youths shortly before 8pm on Sunday night at Grand Canal Banks, in Clondalkin.

The scooter was recovered by gardai a short time later and four youths were arrested and taken to Ballyfermot and Clondalkin Garda stations where they were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

All four have since been released without charge pending files being prepared for the Juvenile Liaison Officer.

Gardai have launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 7:30pm and 8:30pm to contact them, particularly road users who were travelling through the area at the time who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.