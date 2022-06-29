Gamium, Spanish startup that develops its own blockchain-based metaverse

The magic of the metaverse is that it may one day offer us non-centralized experiences. That means that it will not be a virtual universe created by Facebook, but a digital reality in which various companies can collaborate to create content. But that decentralization is not only based on the creation of content, it is also based on the identification of users.

A metaverse would not make sense if we have to create an avatar from scratch every time we enter a world, without being able to carry data from one place to another. If company A designs a music concert, company B has a Virtual Reality shopping mall and company C has a zombie killing game, we can use different avatars if we want, but we can keep the basis of our digital identity, with our possessions, our achievements, our NFTs…

Following this theory we have the startup Gamiumcreated by two Spaniards to become an international reference in this sector.

Gamium is clear that the creation of avatars must be essential to be able to enjoy the promised metaverse, and for this it has created a technology, based on Blockchain, that allows us to store the characteristics of our character to be able to use it in all compatible virtual worlds. That is the key, rules must be defined so that all virtual worlds accept the reading of information following standards, so that characteristics of avatars created with various platforms can be imported.

Among the points where they are innovating we have:

– It is based on blockchain, which allows a decentralization of the metaverse platform. It is a different concept from how social networks are managed. There is no company behind it that controls all aspects of the platform. Gamium just lays a foundation, an infrastructure on which other companies can build business.

Terrains, for example, are based on NFTs. If a company buys land to offer services, this is not a space controlled by Gamium but by the company that has acquired it, which has the equivalent of what could be an Internet domain.

Items will be based on NFTs, allowing them to be traded and giving them a unique character. And they can also be taken out of the Gamium metaverse to be sold in other markets, such as OpenSea.

– A decentralized digital identity: With the profile created in Gamium, the user will be able to interact in other blockchain-based metaverses or in other so-called Web3 applications. It is not that the avatar can be taken from one metaverse to another, but the data and NFTs contained in the profile can. This profile will be based on a crypto wallet, which allows information from different blockchains to be stored, but will also be prepared to contain personal data issued by private companies and even by public administrations, through the technology of verifiable credentials.

This could mean the end of passwords, as a user could use their decentralized digital identity to identify themselves in any application or online portal (as long as they follow Web3 standards). The ability to gather personal information from other sources beyond the blockchain will make this crypto wallet a very useful tool in the digital field.

– Privacy control by plots: Gamium’s identity will allow companies that request user information to be shown only those data that are necessary. For example, if a company requires profiles over 18 years of age, the user will be able to show the piece of information on their DNI where they are identified as a real person and only prove that they are over 18 years of age (without showing their date of birth or other DNI data, such as your residence, your identification number or the name of your parents).

It is a different treatment of privacy. The user is in control of the data and is aware at all times of who is showing it to and what is being shown. Gamium’s approach is opposed to the data exploitation model that social networks have followed in the last decade to segment their audience for advertising.

– A more participatory system: Gamium has launched a DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) to drive community votes on the evolution of the metaverse. The idea is that users can contribute to shaping the future of the platform. Questions will be raised and the community could influence certain aspects of the metaverse. The objective is to promote a dialogue between Gamium and users, so that they are participants in the development of Gamium products.

You can read more about Gamium at Gamium.world, where there are examples of what they are building.