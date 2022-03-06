Gaming online: Wired or wireless connection?

I, like many of you who read us daily, am a true lover of online gaming, although I have to admit that, due to lack of time, I can no longer enjoy this modality at the level I would like. Many years ago I could afford to spend many hours a day adventuring with my guildmates in the first Guild Wars. As its leader, I had to lead by example and always be available to help newcomers. Today, thinking about those moments brings me a lot of nostalgia, but it also makes me shiver when I think about the number of hours I spent.

Time passes, and people evolve, although my passion for video games, and for online gaming, is still intact. Today I play online titles like Guild Wars 2, League of Legends, and Diablo II Resurrected, among others, although I am forced to spread out the little free time I have left. Precisely for this reason, because time is a very valuable resource for me, I took more and more care in choosing the settings that it gave me fewer problems when playing onlineand tried numerous options until I got to the point I wanted.

These efforts allowed me to test different configurations, and in the end I ended up solving with my own experience one of the questions that, even today, remain one of the most important when we want to enjoy a good online gaming experience: what is better, pull cable or is it feasible to play over a Wi-Fi connection? I already anticipate that the classic myth that you can’t play well over Wi-Fi makes no sense at allalthough it is true that the cable is the simplest, fastest and least conflictive option.

Online gaming: You can play without problems with or without cable

In general, we can conclude that cable is the best option to enjoy a good experience in our online gaming sessions. This has an explanation, and it is not the one that many people believe. Cable is not superior to Wi-Fi because it offers higher speeds, but because it is not subject to the interference, range, and dropout issues that a wireless connection can have.

Yes, by this I mean that cable tends to offer a more secure and more stable connection, with lower latency, but this does not mean that we can not play with a Wi-Fi connectionprovided that it meets a series of conditions:

This connection must be compatible with the Wi-Fi 5 standard not so much because of its higher speed, but because it works in the 5 GHz band and is less affected by interference.

not so much because of its higher speed, but because it works in the 5 GHz band and is less affected by interference. We should not be too far from the router, or from the source of our Wi-Fi connection, otherwise the latency will increase and also the risk of interruptions and packet loss.

or from the source of our Wi-Fi connection, otherwise the latency will increase and also the risk of interruptions and packet loss. It is important that there are not many devices connected on the same Wi-Fi network consuming bandwidth, as this could lead to high latency. Ideally, it would be just us playing, although we can also use the traffic prioritization functions that many routers integrate.

Content offered by AVM FRITZ!