Gaming on Mac, the community goes wild: Cyberpunk, Diablo IV and many others arrive

As we told you yesterday, one arrived during WWDC 2023 potentially huge news for gaming on Mac: a sort of “compatibility layer” that allows the Windows games to run on macOS with virtually no effort on the part of the developer. To understand each other, it can be considered the Steam equivalent of Protonthanks to which Steam Deck, which has a Linux-based operating system, runs games compiled for the Microsoft platform.

The tool is called, quite simply, Game Porting Kit, and it is open-source: it can be downloaded freely from the Apple website, but you must be registered as a developer. Apple created it for a very specific reason: to allow developers to make an initial assessment of the potential of a Windows game on Mac and the amount of work necessary for a possible real port, and it is part of a larger initiative which aims to expand the gaming capabilities of its computers. We saw, during the opening keynote of the conference, the intervention of none other than Hideo Kojima who announced the future arrival of Death Stranding on Mac.

Since this is an open-source tool, the community has jumped into it. An independent developer made the application called Whiskeyitself open-source (follow the SOURCE link at the bottom of the article to download it from GitHub) which once installed on the Mac allows you to run any Windows game by simply copying its files to a folder that the app can recognize. Videos of very heavy or very recent games or both are circulating, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Diablo IV (literally released the day before yesterday!) and Hogwarts Legacy that run without too big problems on MacBook Pro equipped with various Apple Silicon chips. Attention: macOS Sonoma is required, whose Developer Betas have just started circulating.