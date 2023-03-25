Gaming monitor: Lenovo announces Legion R45w-30 with 165Hz curved screen and FreeSync Premium Pro

Lenovo is expanding its gaming lineup with the launch of the Legion R45w-30, its new monitor designed for gaming with an outstanding curved screen and high color accuracy. After launching the Legion Y900, its most powerful gaming tablet, the Chinese manufacturer seeks to offer a high-end product for PC gamers. The Legion R45w-30 is equipped with a 44.5-inch curved screen with 5120 x 1440 pixel resolution, 32:9 aspect ratio and VA technology. The display refresh rate is 165 Hz, but the model supports overclocking up to 170 Hz. The horizontal and vertical viewing angle is wide and allows you to view content without distortion up to 178º.

The screen has a high color fidelity, covering 120% of the sRGB gamut and 115% of the DCI-P3 gamut, offering a maximum brightness of 500 nits, a fixed contrast of 3,000:1 and a dynamic range of 80,000,000:1, promising one of the best category visual experiences. - Advertisement - So that gamers can enjoy good agility, the display has MPRT response time of just 1 millisecond. In addition, the monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologywhich synchronizes the screen with the GPU's image output.

In the connectivity department, the Legion R45w-30 offers a USB-C Gen 2 port capable of delivering power of up to 75W to recharge devices such as cell phones and tablets, in addition to an HDMI 2.1 port, a DisplayPort 1.4 and a hub with several USB ports. . It is possible to use headphones through its audio output with P2 standard.

price and availability

The Lenovo Legion R45w-30 will be launched in August with a suggested price of US$ 999 (about R$ 5,239) in the United States. For now, there is no prediction of availability in other countries. On a related note, the brand is starting domestic sales of the ThinkPad X13s, its new high-performance notebook with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3.

