Gaming and 3D performance without glasses with the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition

The market for gaming laptops is becoming more complex every day, and the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition is a good answer to it. And it is that the performance is no longer enough to stand out, since there are many manufacturers that already rely on the latest components for laptops. Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA, as well as RAM and flash storage manufacturers, do an excellent job of providing exceptional components, so builders should not only use them, but also look for differentiating factors that make their products stand out.

And here, with the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition, we have a perfect example of it, and also with a most original proposal, and that at least attracts attention and generates a lot of curiosity. And it is that thanks to the SpatialLabs TrueGame application and the design of its screen, this laptop is capable of represent a three-dimensional image without the need to use 3D glassesthanks to the use of stereoscopic technology.

Many of us still remember the fiasco that was the first massive attempt to bring 3D into homes, so the bet of this Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition seems very risky. However, we must take into account the audacity of Acer based on the fundamental factor that can make a big difference. SpatialLabs technology makes the use of glasses unnecessary, which represents a great advance in usability and comfort. Besides is an indisputable commitment to innovation, which is always appreciated.

Currently the SpatialLabs technology of the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition already supports multiple 3D design applications as well as more than 50 gamesmany of them triple A category. In this way, both designers and gamers who use compatible software and games, will be able to take advantage of this technology in this new Acer laptop, which is among the top of the brand’s range.

In case you are wondering how the stereoscopic technology of the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition screen works, you should know that it combines several elements. The most visible is his 15.6-inch panel with UltraHD resolutionon which is superimposed an optically bonded liquid crystal lenticular lens and real-time user eye tracking technology, as the rendered images adjust to the user’s position.

Regarding its interior, the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition will mount processors up to 12th generation Intel Core i9 in combination with graphics adapters NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile. The set is completed with 32 gigabytes of DDR5-4800 RAM, and PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage in RAID 0 configuration. For heat management, the laptop employs a fifth generation AreoBlade 3D dual fan system combined with the use of liquid crystal thermal grease and Acer CoolBoost technology.

It will also have WiFi 6E, a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen2 and an HDMI 2.1 port, and will ship with Windows 11. Its arrival in the European market is scheduled for september this yearand its price will start from €3,299.

