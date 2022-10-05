Gamevice FLEX is a USB-C gamepad that adapts to the cell phone even using a case

The Gamevice FLEX controller went into pre-sale this Tuesday, which promises to be the only one in the mobile gamepad category for a reason: it adapts to your smartphone’s cases. That way, you don’t have to take your cell phone out of the case when connecting it to the device when playing.

The announcement of the accessory was made and along with it, the manufacturer released a trailer that shows some details such as the layout that is normally seen on Xbox controllers. In addition, it fits into the device via the USB-C port. In other words, the user will not have problems with latency when playing with the item.