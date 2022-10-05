HomeTech NewsGamevice FLEX is a USB-C gamepad that adapts to the cell phone...

Gamevice FLEX is a USB-C gamepad that adapts to the cell phone even using a case

By Abraham
Gamevice FLEX is a USB-C gamepad that adapts to the cell phone even using a case
The Gamevice FLEX controller went into pre-sale this Tuesday, which promises to be the only one in the mobile gamepad category for a reason: it adapts to your smartphone’s cases. That way, you don’t have to take your cell phone out of the case when connecting it to the device when playing.

The announcement of the accessory was made and along with it, the manufacturer released a trailer that shows some details such as the layout that is normally seen on Xbox controllers. In addition, it fits into the device via the USB-C port. In other words, the user will not have problems with latency when playing with the item.

By having this connection standard, the controller does not need an external battery and joins other controllers like Gamesir X3, released this year as a successor to the X2. The first generation Razer Kishi, presented at CES 2020, is yet another model with which the Gamevice FLEX shares similarities.

The design is one of those points, mainly because it doesn’t have a support like the “telescopic” type gamepads. That is, the user must fit the ends and this makes the smartphone itself the support. This decision does not please everyone, but only with tests to confirm whether it was a good choice or not.


The product release date is set for October 15th. However, you can already find it on pre-sale both in the version for iOS devices and for Android devices for the values ​​of US$ 109.95 (R$ 569 at the current price) and US$ 99.95 (R$ 517), respectively.

