GameSir launches G7 controller with customizable design and support for Xbox and PC

GameSir launched this week its new G7 controller with cross-platform compatibility, which can be used by both desktop and console gamers, in this case Xbox models. According to the manufacturer, the peripheral stands out for bringing ergonomic construction, providing comfort even when using the accessory for several hours straight. The G7 also stands out because it can be customized by the user thanks to the interchangeable faceplates that can be painted to increase the control’s personality. In addition, the model also features an extra cover in white that can be used both to protect the peripheral and to customize the look.

According to the company, the focus of the control is on its high performance with a refresh rate of 265 Hz and latency of less than 0.004s, advantages that should be especially taken advantage of in competitive games together with an efficient response of the accessory using Hall technology Effect. In parallel to this, the brand highlights the possibility of creating up to three game profiles through GameSir Nexus, the platform used to manage the G7, adjusting details such as button mapping and vibration levels. The two additional rear buttons can also be customized to serve as switches performing predetermined functions. In a video published by GameSir it is possible to check details of the accessory. Watch: